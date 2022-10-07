Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average is $101.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

