Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $213.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.72 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

