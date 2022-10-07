Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $479.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.64 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

