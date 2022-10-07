First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 139,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 33,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.63 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.61.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

