First Hawaiian Bank Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

