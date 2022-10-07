Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,292 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

