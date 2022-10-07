Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 3,279 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $168,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

