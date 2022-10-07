BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,785,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.0 %

BLK opened at $571.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $661.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.23 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

