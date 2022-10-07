First Hawaiian Bank Has $679,000 Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Olin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Olin by 35.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Olin by 56.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Olin by 37.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 1.0 %

OLN stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

