Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after acquiring an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after acquiring an additional 272,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

ZBH opened at $110.60 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $151.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

