First Hawaiian Bank Has $746,000 Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,545 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Steelcase by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCS opened at $7.12 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 307.72%.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

