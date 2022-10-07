First Hawaiian Bank Sells 668 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Parsons were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Parsons stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSN. TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

