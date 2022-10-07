First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,170 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

