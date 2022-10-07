Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

