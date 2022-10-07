First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

