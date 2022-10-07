First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $234.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

