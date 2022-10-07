NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

