First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

