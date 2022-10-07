First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $937,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $220.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.40 and its 200 day moving average is $239.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.