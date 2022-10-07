First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.07.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $268.02 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $266.96 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

