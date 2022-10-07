Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,018,000 after buying an additional 82,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.98.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

