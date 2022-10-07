Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,552.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10,014.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,847,000 after buying an additional 163,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $175.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

