First Hawaiian Bank Sells 72 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,475,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

MSI stock opened at $234.20 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

