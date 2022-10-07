Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 425,887 shares.The stock last traded at $3.77 and had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,222,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 643,394 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.