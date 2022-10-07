Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down to $8.04

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.72. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 118,363 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

