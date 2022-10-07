Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $80.87

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.87, but opened at $77.58. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 254 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.54.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 57,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,785,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

