Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after purchasing an additional 966,000 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $182.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

