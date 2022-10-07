Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

