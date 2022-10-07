Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 3.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 8.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $9,616,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Stephens cut their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $157.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

