Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.71. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

