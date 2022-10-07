Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

STLD stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

