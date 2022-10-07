Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.1% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,403.64.

Shares of MELI opened at $929.18 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,711.02. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $918.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $886.38.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

