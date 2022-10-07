Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 16,887 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,269.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 3,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,617,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 107.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

