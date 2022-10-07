Connective Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 107.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

