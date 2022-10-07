Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $57,158.25 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) insider Matthew Field sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $57,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.24 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

