Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $57,158.25 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Field sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $57,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.24 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

