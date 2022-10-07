ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 4.3% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) shares were up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.95 and last traded at $53.88. Approximately 822,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,262,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

