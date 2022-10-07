Steven K. Young Sells 415 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.65 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 27,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 62,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

