Steven K. Young Sells 415 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.65 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 27,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 62,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

