Jeffrey Keenan Buys 1,500 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 15th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,500 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $273,162.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.

Mativ Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $750.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $426.40 million for the quarter.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.