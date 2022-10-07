Jeffrey Keenan Buys 1,500 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,500 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60.

On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $273,162.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $750.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $426.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

