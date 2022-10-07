Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.70 ($8.88) in a report on Wednesday.

WRTBY stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

