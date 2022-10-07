Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.57.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $220.87 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.06. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.49) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

