Thomas (Tom) Whiting Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ) Stock

Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ – Get Rating) insider Thomas (Tom) Whiting purchased 2,000,000 shares of Stellar Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,979.02).
Stellar Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Stellar Resources
