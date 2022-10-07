Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases $35,220.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $37,125.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.

On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $273,162.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $95,598.72.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

Mativ Stock Performance

MATV opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $750.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

