ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

ITM Power Trading Down 7.6 %

ITMPF opened at $1.15 on Friday. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

