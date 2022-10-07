Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACET. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $628.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.15. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. Analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $1,122,701.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,929 shares of company stock worth $1,514,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $2,631,000. Abingworth LLP grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,740,000.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

