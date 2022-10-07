Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEG. TheStreet lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.92 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

