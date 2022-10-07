Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Insider Patrick Largier Buys 50,000 Shares

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL – Get Rating) insider Patrick Largier bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,350.00 ($14,230.77).

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.24.

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the defense and commercial aerospace, and other industry sector customers in Australia and the United States. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

