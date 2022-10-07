Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Insider Patrick Largier Buys 50,000 Shares

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL – Get Rating) insider Patrick Largier bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,350.00 ($14,230.77).
Quickstep Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.24.
Quickstep Company Profile
Read More
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Quickstep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quickstep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.