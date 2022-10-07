Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOLWF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities raised Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TOLWF opened at $2.39 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.