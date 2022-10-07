Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells $37,089.83 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,010.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.48 million. Research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTBC shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

