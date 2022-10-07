Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

GNGBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GNGBY opened at $17.37 on Friday. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $678.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

