WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at WM Technology

In related news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WM Technology news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $120,985.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $47,265.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

WM Technology Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in WM Technology by 83.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WM Technology during the first quarter worth $85,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.95.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.